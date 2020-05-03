Josh Hart Destroyed a Keyboard While Streaming Live on Twitch
By Stephen Douglas | May 03 2020
Josh Hart destroyed a keyboard yesterday while live-streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch. This type of behavior deserves to be celebrated as we prepare for the fifth and sixth installments of The Last Dance on Sunday night. If you don't hate losing to the point where you will wreck your own property, how could you possibly inspire fans for generations? This is the kind of fire that will propel the Pelicans into the playoffs if the NBA season is able to resume.
Hart was in a tournament with Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine and Eric Paschall. He had posted a calm picture before the keyboard storm, inviting fans to watch his meltdown live.