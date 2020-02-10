Josh Gordon Failed Another Drug Test, Faces Long 2014 NFL Suspension
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Josh Gordon, the Cleveland Browns receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards last year, is facing a season-long suspension in 2014 for another failed drug test, ESPN reports.
Pump the brakes on all that Johnny Manziel celebrating, Cleveland. This is heartbreaking news for a franchise that can’t catch a break. Gordon 23, caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine TDs last season, and figured to be Manziel’s top target next season. Those numbers were compiled despite missing two games for violating the league’s drug policy.
Two sources told “Outside the Lines” Friday that Gordon’s latest violation is the result of marijuana being found during a drug test. One source said that Gordon received a letter in early winter from a league physician stating he had failed a test. A second letter, informing Gordon that he faced a 16-game suspension but had the right to appeal, was sent in late April. Gordon had drug-testing problems in college as well. He was dismissed from the Baylor Bears after being suspended twice for marijuana use. He transferred to Utah but didn’t play there after failing another drug test.
What a brutal Friday night present for Browns fans. I actually was poised to put Cleveland in the playoffs next season, but no Gordon for half a season or more is going to be too much to overcome.
There’s always 2015.