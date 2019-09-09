Josh Dobbs Traded to Jaguars After Nick Foles Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 09 2019

After an injury to Nick Foles that will keep him sidelined for at least a couple months, Josh Dobbs, formerly a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media:

Source: The #Jaguars have traded for #Steelers QB Josh Dobbs. The compensation is a 2020 5th rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Dobbs is in his second year in the NFL; he was a fourth round pick — 135th overall — out of Tennessee. He appeared in five games for the Steelers in mop-up duty last season.

The Jaguars have, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, expressed optimism that Gardner Minshew II, a rookie sixth round pick out of Washington State, can be their starter in the near-term, but they didn’t have any other quarterbacks on their depth chart and needed a backup.

Rapoport reported earlier that Nick Foles, who exited the Jags’ opener with a broken clavicle, is expected to go on IR with the designation that he could return later this season.