Josh Allen Takes Shot at Urban Meyer, Praises Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars will start anew this season and try to wash the stain of the Urban Meyer catastrophe off the franchise behind new head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars had media appearances today as training camp started, and edge rusher Josh Allen wasted no time in telling reporters how much better things are under Pederson.
When asked about the differences between the two coaches, Allen said Pederson speaks to players like they're grown men and has created a far more professional environment. Unlike Meyer.
This was extremely predictable. Everybody thought Meyer would have trouble adjusting from the college game to the pros because he was no longer coaching a bunch of kids. It turns out he had no trouble because he didn't even try to adjust and did things like kicking Josh Lambo and saying, "I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want."
While the Meyer sideshow was an enjoyable dumpster fire to watch for everybody outside the organization, it is exciting that Lawrence has a real coach and functioning team now. We'll finally be able to see what the kid can do.