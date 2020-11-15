Josh Allen Secures Touchdown Reception on Sweet Trick Play
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 15, 2020, 6:27 PM EST
Josh Allen can do it all. We knew the third-year quarterback could throw and run but now he's proven he can catch the ball too. During the Buffalo Bills' first drive against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Allen finished the series off with a 12-yard touchdown reception on a trick play.
On second-and-8 from Arizona's 12-yard line, Allen handed the ball to receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a jet sweep. After clearing the right tackle, McKenzie stopped and threw the ball back to his quarterback. Allen caught it, got up to full speed and made a sweet move to juke a defensive back before crossing the goal line.
Check it out:
Entering this game, the 24-year-old quarterback had 22 career rushing touchdowns to go along with 49 career passing touchdowns. He can now tack on a receiving score as well and has proven himself to be one of the league's most versatile signal-callers. Of course, he had a touchdown reception in the playoffs last season, but those numbers don't count on his all-time stats.