Josh Allen Stiff-Armed a Rams DB Into the Turf
Josh Allen is the early leader in the clubhouse for best stiff arm of the NFL season. During the third quarter Thursday night, as the Buffalo Bills were asserting themselves physically against the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Allen took off on third and seven looking to get to the first down line. As he approached the line, he was met by Rams defensive back Nick Scott. Allen put his hand on Scott's helmet and pushed him down.
Allen then tripped over Scott as he went out of bounds. The fact that Allen went out of bounds will probably save Scott some embarassment because oh boy was this brutal.
Defenders do not generally get tossed aside like this by quarterbacks. Allen threw a go-ahead touchdown a few plays later.