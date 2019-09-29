Josh Allen Looked Absolutely Horrible in First Half Against Patriots
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019
Josh Allen had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad half against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Allen completed just 5-of-17 passes for 60 yards to go with 2 interceptions and a fumble. He was also sacked three times to lose another 20-yards, including one at the end of the half that set up a missed 49-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka. The Patriots lead the Bills, 13-3, at the half.
Here's one of those interceptions.
If the Patriots' defense is going to give up any touchdowns this season, it doesn't look like Allen will be the guy to do it.
UPDATE: Two minutes after this was posted, Allen was in fact the guy to do it.