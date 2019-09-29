Josh Allen Looked Absolutely Horrible in First Half Against Patriots By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019 Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Josh Allen had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad half against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Allen completed just 5-of-17 passes for 60 yards to go with 2 interceptions and a fumble. He was also sacked three times to lose another 20-yards, including one at the end of the half that set up a missed 49-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka. The Patriots lead the Bills, 13-3, at the half.

Simon gets the sack on Josh Allen after he had about 6 seconds in the pocket! Helluva job by the secondary! pic.twitter.com/4bNedHU7XH — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 29, 2019

Here's one of those interceptions.

The Patriots defense is real. Very real. ?



(Also, Josh Allen.)



NE's 8th interception so far this season... Pats (-7) lead 13-0 at end Q1: pic.twitter.com/KnOQeJZh7u — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 29, 2019

If the Patriots' defense is going to give up any touchdowns this season, it doesn't look like Allen will be the guy to do it.

UPDATE: Two minutes after this was posted, Allen was in fact the guy to do it.