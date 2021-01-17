Josh Allen Draws Roughing the Passer Call on NBA-Worthy Flop
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 16, 2021, 8:53 PM EST
Josh Allen drew a weak roughing the passer call by flopping during Saturday night's AFC divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. It was far from the most egregious call we've seen this season, but this time it was Allen's sell-job that will be remembered. James Harden would be proud if he had the Internet.
Buffalo took advantage of the penalty and went on to kick a field goal and take a 3-0 lead. A flop and a three. Between that and Allen being listed at 6'5" an NBA team might be wise to give him a look when the Bills' season is over.