Jose Fernandez's Pump Fake Completely Fooled Tyler Pastornicky (and the Fox Sports Florida Cameras)
Jose Fernandez is all sorts of fun. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year extended his streak to 23 inning without allowing an earned run Tuesday in a 9-0 win over the Braves. Fernandez struck out eight and allowed two hits over eight innings. His ERA dropped to 1.59. If you drafted him to your fantasy team, so far so good, as Fernandez appears to be avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump.
Fantasy baseball, of course, doesn’t take into account a lot what makes Fernandez such a compelling figure every fifth day — not that Marlins’ fans are paying attention with announced crowd of 21,922 last night.
Take this play in the third inning — the closest Atlanta came to scoring on him. Ramiro Pena hit a little dribbler up the third base line. There were two outs and Pena might have beat the throw to first, so instead Ferandez pump faked, fooling Tyler Pastornicky and nailing him at the plate. So smart. So savvy.
… and he’s only 21 years old.
I’d write “Get excited, Miami fans,” but given franchise’s track record, Marlins fans still remaining in South Florida know better than to form deep attachments to their homegrown talent.
