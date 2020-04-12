Jose Canseco Continues Alex Rodriguez Feud With Easter Tweet
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 12 2020
Jose Canseco wished everyone on Twitter a happy Easter on Sunday, everyone that is, except for Alex Rodriguez. Canseco continued his long-running feud with A-Rod, taking it up a notch on a day usually reserved for spending time with family.
Last March, Canseco lobbed accusations on Twitter that Rodriguez was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica. Jose and Jessica were married from 1996 to 1999.
After the accusatory tweets, Canseco challenged Rodriguez to a fight.
It's worth noting that Jessica categorically denied sleeping with Rodriguez and said she's friends with both A-Rod and Lopez.
This one-sided feud appears to be still simmering in Canseco's head. He's clearly not a fan of A-Rod and keeps trying to let us know it.