Jose Canseco Continues Alex Rodriguez Feud With Easter Tweet

By Ryan Phillips | Apr 12 2020

Jose Canseco
Jose Canseco Hosts The 13th Annual Ping Pong Palooza Charity Tournament | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jose Canseco wished everyone on Twitter a happy Easter on Sunday, everyone that is, except for Alex Rodriguez. Canseco continued his long-running feud with A-Rod, taking it up a notch on a day usually reserved for spending time with family.

Last March, Canseco lobbed accusations on Twitter that Rodriguez was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica. Jose and Jessica were married from 1996 to 1999.

After the accusatory tweets, Canseco challenged Rodriguez to a fight.

It's worth noting that Jessica categorically denied sleeping with Rodriguez and said she's friends with both A-Rod and Lopez.

This one-sided feud appears to be still simmering in Canseco's head. He's clearly not a fan of A-Rod and keeps trying to let us know it.