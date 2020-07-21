Jose Altuve Leaves Game After Tumbling Past Home Plate on Sacrifice Fly
By Liam McKeone | Jul 21 2020
Baseball officially returns in two days, but Tuesday afternoon brought us an exhibition matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.
The Astros managed to load the bases by virtue of two beanballs after Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were hit by consecutive pitches. Altuve would eventually come around to score on a pop fly, but was forced to exit the contest directly afterwards because he went flying after crossing home plate.
Before we all get hot and bothered, it's obvious neither HBP was intentional. Altuve's was barely inside and on a full count. Bregman got hit with the bases loaded. Even a pitcher overflowing with vitriol over the Astros' sign-stealing wouldn't give up a run to get back at them.
It seemed like Altuve tripped while sprinting through home plate and left the game with a slight limp.