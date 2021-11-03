Jorge Soler Hit the Most Badass World Series Home Run Ever and Joe Buck Responded Appropriately
The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 last night to win their first World Series since 1995. The teams played all nine innings, but the game felt like it ended in the third when Jorge Soler hit one of the most emphatic home runs imaginable.
The ball came off his bat like a rocket. The only thing in doubt as he swung was where it would land, and it might not have. Joe Buck's voice gave it away as Soler posed at home plate. It was an absolutely badass home run and celebration and Buck's call was again perfect.
The game last night reminded me of the 1996 World Series. I remember watching the first game and seeing 19-year old Andruw Jones hit two homers and thinking the Braves might win 10 World Series with that core. Of course, they went on to lose that series and go a quarter of a century before they won another, but that overreaction was so pure. Being a teenager, it might have been my first hot take. And then this morning I went and found video of the Jones homers and wouldn't you know it, there was Joe Buck on the call.
A more muted Buck, but those Jones homers didn't decided the World Series the way Soler's did. And now it seems the Braves will again be good forever, but we know that the only constant in sports is Joe Buck.