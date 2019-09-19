Jorge Masvidal: UFC Won't Let Me Fight Conor McGregor Because I Would Face Murder Charges By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019

Jorge Masvidal is fighting Nate Diaz on November 2nd in New York City. He is currently promoting the fight which brought him to the set of ESPN's Get Up where he made Mike Greenberg very uncomfortable by saying he wasn't allowed to fight Conor McGregor because Dana White "deemed it not good." Not because the fight wouldn't be entertaining, but because he didn't want him to face murder charges.

"That fight the president deemed it not good because they don't want like a murder charge on me."@GamebredFighter talked about the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor and @Espngreeny was SHOOK pic.twitter.com/RRmuuUkm8K — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 19, 2019

It was in this moment that Greenberg truly missed the security of sharing a tiny radio room with Mike Golic.

Masvidal is coming off two consecutive knockout wins, including the fastest in UFC history back in July. He's 34-13 in his career and 11-6 in the UFC. Over the last three calendar years, Conor McGregor is 0-1 as a mixed martial artist and 0-1 as a boxer. Masvidal has been bragging about his new contract, but it's nothing like what a bout with McGregor could do for his wallet.