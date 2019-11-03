Jorge Masvidal Beats Nate Diaz at UFC 244 Due to Bad Cut on Diaz's Eye By Ryan Phillips | Nov 03 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 after the fight was stopped due to a bad cut around Diaz's eye. Masvidal, Diaz and UFC president Dana White were not happy about the result.

Masvidal cut Diaz in the early part of the first round with a vicious elbow and continued to work the cut throughout the fight, strafing him with excellent strikes.

The fight was stopped after the third round due to the cut. Masvidal had largely dominated of the fight for all three rounds, but it was clear no one wanted the bout stopped.

Masvidal controlled the early portion of the fight, landing some serious punches to the head early in the fight. He cut Diaz badly around the right eye early in the first round and continued to target it throughout the first few rounds. Masvidal wobbled and knocked Diaz down several times early.

Diaz is a pressure fighter but Masvidal's striking -- which included several excellent body kicks -- kept his opponent at a distance. Diaz had bursts of activity in the first three rounds, but it was clear Masvidal was driving the fight at the time it was stopped.

Masvidal won the "BMF" title for the win and claimed he and Diaz would "run it back" at some point because he didn't want the fight stopped either.

Here's what the cut looked like after the bout: