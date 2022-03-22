Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington Brawl Outside Miami Restaurant
Jorge Masvidal got smoked by Colby Covington in a lopsided unanimous decision loss at UFC 272. Apparently, that wasn't enough for "Gamebred" and he tried to get a little more Monday night. Covington and Masvidal reportedly got into a fight outside Papi Steak in Miami. It was bad enough that police were called.
Here's video of Covington after the confrontation surrounded by cops.
It appears Covington was having dinner at Papi Steak with friends. The confrontation happened as Covington was leaving. Masvidal apparently showed up and the two got into it.
Masvidal took to social media after the brawl and had a message for Covington.
Masvidal and Covington used to be close friends but have been sniping at each other for years. We'll see if they ever face off again.
Masvidal holds a 35-16 MMA record and is coming off three consecutive losses. Covington is 17-3.