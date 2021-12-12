Josh Gordon Caught His First Touchdown Pass From Patrick Mahomes
By Stephen Douglas
Josh Gordon scored his first touchdown as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs today. Patrick Mahomes hit Gordon for a one-yard score during the second quarter of a lopsided game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was Gordon's first touchdown since September 8, 2019. It is just Gordon's third reception since he joined the Chiefs earlier this season. It's his ninth game in KC.
The last time that Josh Gordon scored a touchdown he was a New England Patriot and Tom Brady threw him the ball. Just for fun, Patrick Mahomes is the first person not named Tom Brady to throw Gordon a touchdown pass since Tyrod Taylor when Gordon was still on with the Cleveland Browns. That was week 1 of 2018.