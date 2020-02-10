Jordan Spieth Wins 2015 TOUR Championship and the FedExCup
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The winning putt. Jordan Spieth caps off a four-stroke victory at the @playofffinale to win the FedExCup at age 22. http://t.co/KQL6gQBtOh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2015
Jordan Spieth won the TOUR Championship and claimed the 2015 FedExCup Trophy and $10 million dollar bonus. Spieth trailed Henrick Stenson entering the final round on Sunday, but was able to come from behind and finish at nine-under. Stenson finished tied for second with Justin Rose and Danny Lee at five-under.
The win caps off a phenomenal season for Spieth that included wins at the Hero World Challenge, Valspar Championship, Masters, U.S. Open, John Deere Classic. He also finished just outside a playoff at The Open Championship, and finished second behind Jason Day at the PGA Championship.
Spieth won over $12 million dollars on Tour this season and with the $10 million dollar FedExCup bonus finishes with the most lucrative season in PGA Tour history. He will also move up to number one in the World Golf Rankings and, more than likely, claim the Player of the Year award as well.