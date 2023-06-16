Jordan Spieth Unleashed a Bellowing F--k After a Bad Shot at the U.S. Open
By Kyle Koster
Jordan Spieth missed some short birdie putts during his first round at the U.S. Open and began Friday at 2-over and with work to do to make the cut. His first nine have been the full Spieth experience, with otherworldly 206-yard iron shots from the rough mixed in with perplexingly duffed wedges. He was even for the day when he reached the par-5 No. 8 and smashed his drive right in the juicy part of the fairway, setting up a reasonable chance at snagging an eagle.
But his second shot was, uh, it was not any good.
Skilled wordsmiths could paint a picture of just how disappointing it was. Spieth, providing his usual running commentary, went for a more succinct portrait.
Not all expletives are created equal. They can get overused but every now and again one crops up and sounds thoroughly satisfying. Like a person was going to explode if they didn't say it.
The roller coaster continued on the third shot as Spieth gave him a convertable birdie opportunity and capitalized.