Jordan Spieth Three-Putts From Three Feet Away
Jordan Spieth played himself back into decent position in the second round of the Valero Texas Open, and would have entered the weekend at -4 if not for a disaster on No. 6. Spieth had a three-footer left for par and failed to put enough heat on it to convert. He then lost focus and missed an even shorter return attempt to the right. It's absolutely devastating footage for those of us who were hoping an resounding victory here would catapult him into the Masters and should not be viewed by anyone.
Having said that, here it is.
We have all been there while. And it's not a great place to be. Of course, the rest of us don't have the luxury in falling back on a great round otherwise to dull the pain.