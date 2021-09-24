Jordan Spieth Pulled Off His Best Shot Ever at the Ryder Cup
Jordan Spieth pulled off one of the greatest shots in golf history on Friday morning at the Ryder Cup. Hyperbole? Probably, but just look at this absolutely insane shot. A Justin Thomas tee shot left him an impossible lie on the "Pinched Nerve" 17th with the ball stuck between a green wall and Lake Michigan. Spieth simply took a mighty swing, hit the ball straight up in the air and dropped it on the green a few feet away, while Spieth retreated towards the water.
Just an absolutely incredible, unbelievable shot. It's the kind of thing that every golfer dreams of when they find a ball they should have just left lost. Just get in there and take a hack and something good might happen. It never does. Except for this time.
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm ended up winning the hole and beating Spieth and Justin Thomas, 3 & 1, but this is the kind of highlight that lives forever.