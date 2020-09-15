Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed Make an Awkward US Open Pairing
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2020
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are paired with Hideki Matsuyama for the first round of the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot. The group will tee off from the first hole at 7:56am on Thursday morning. In addition to the clubs he will need to win his first major, Matsuyama might also want to put a knife in his bag in case he needs to cut the tension.
At one point Reed and Spieth seemed like the future of the American Ryder Cup team, but something seemed to cause a rift between them a few years ago. They were not paired together at the last Ryder Cup, but they did share a hug at the Farmers Insurance Open last year.
Where they go from here may depend on how Thursday goes. Can they remain friendly and compete? Or will one of them - most likely Reed - be unable to hold his tongue about, well, anything? The post-round press conferences will be just as important as whatever happens on the course.