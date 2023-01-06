Jordan Spieth Heard Fans Gambling, Isn't Mad at It
Jordan Spieth was among the many players to take advantage of remarkably still conditions at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, posting an opening-round 67 to be within three shots of the lead. As always, it was a highly entertaining walk. After hearing some fans gambling on No. 15, Spieth calmly sank his par putt and then walked over to the action enthusiasts to tell them he'd heard all that and give fist bumps.
This has to be the best possible scenario for a patron. Run afoul of the unwritten code of silence and be rewarded with an up-close and personal exchange with one of the sport's most beloved names.
Perhaps inspired by the betting, Spieth did this on the next hole.
Hmm. Look, I am perfectly content in my job but if Jordan wants to hire someone to follow him around and gamble loudly because it helps his game, all it will take is a competitive salary and health benefits. The DMs are open.