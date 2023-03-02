I Would Retire From Golf If I Hit a Bunker Shot as Good As Jordan Spieth's
Jordan Spieth appears locked in early at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and with only 67 holes left for him to play, there's no way that changes. He jump-started his first round on the par-5 No. 11, his second challenge of the day, with a 257-yard shot out of the bunker that came this close to disappearing into the hole for an albatross. Spieth would have to settle for a birdie, which is less remarkable, but the skill involved to pick the ball clean with a wood, get that type of distance, and calibrate the distance perfectly is tough to comprehend.
Try that at your local municipal course and report back how embarrassing of a situation it becomes. I honestly think there's a good chance I hurt both myself and others.
Spieth proceeded to roll in a putt from the fringe after declining to ask for any relief and currently sits at two-under. More importantly, he is providing a bevy of content for the PGA Tour's social channels and that's what's really important.