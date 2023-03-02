The Big Lead
Home/Latest Golf Leads

I Would Retire From Golf If I Hit a Bunker Shot as Good As Jordan Spieth's

Kyle Koster
Richard Heathcote/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Jordan Spieth appears locked in early at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and with only 67 holes left for him to play, there's no way that changes. He jump-started his first round on the par-5 No. 11, his second challenge of the day, with a 257-yard shot out of the bunker that came this close to disappearing into the hole for an albatross. Spieth would have to settle for a birdie, which is less remarkable, but the skill involved to pick the ball clean with a wood, get that type of distance, and calibrate the distance perfectly is tough to comprehend.

Try that at your local municipal course and report back how embarrassing of a situation it becomes. I honestly think there's a good chance I hurt both myself and others.

Spieth proceeded to roll in a putt from the fringe after declining to ask for any relief and currently sits at two-under. More importantly, he is providing a bevy of content for the PGA Tour's social channels and that's what's really important.

facebooktwitter