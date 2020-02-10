Jordan Spieth Birdied the 18th at the TOUR Championship, Now Leads After 54 Holes
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Clutch. Jordan Spieth is your 54-hole leader. #QuickHits http://t.co/6SyHJvdsB7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2015
Jordan Spieth entered the third round of the TOUR Championship trailing Henrick Stenson by two-strokes. Spieth took the 54-hole lead after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th hole at East Lake Golf Club. If any of the top three on the leaderboard, which includes Spieth, Stenson and Rickie Fowler, wins the TOUR Championship, they will also take home the FedExCup trophy.