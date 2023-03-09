Jordan Spieth Lets Everyone Know He Made an Unbelievably Bad Decision
Jordan Spieth is back on the course after a roller coaster final round last weekend in which he played some of the best golf of his life and then missed every five-foot putt ever created. His track record at The PLAYERS Championship is less than stellar and his front nine has not been anything to write home about. But as we all know with Spieth, he doesn't have to be playing particularly well or particularly poorly to be entertaining due to his penchant for narrating his entire round.
His latest riff came at his own expense after not grabbing enough club to reach the green on an approach shot. Which was quite simply an unbelievably bad decision.
Don't take my word for it. Take his.
Spieth is currently even and making the turn. More opportunities to pick the correct tool lay on the other side.