Jordan Spieth Almost Hit Patrick Cantlay With Errant Tee Shot
Jordan Spieth has shown signs of turning his career around over the past few months. But with those successes have come moments of craziness on the course, usually off the tee. The three-time major winner had a similar issue on Wednesday at the WGC Match Play tournament.
On the 13th hole of his match against Matthew Fitzpatrick, Spieth launched his drive far to the left and immediately knew it was bad news. The ball hit the hospitality tent walkway and shot onto the 15th green where Patrick Cantlay was putting for birdie. The ball came incredibly close to Cantlay, and would have been a great approach shot had Spieth actually been playing the 15th.
Check this out:
That's crazy. It was a terrible drive by Spieth but it also took an crazy bounce to go that far onto the other green. He damn near holed out on the wrong pin.
The best part of the story is that Spieth somehow saved par on the hole, which is kind of how his season has gone. Terrible tee shot, finds a way to get on the green and then sinks a put to save himself.
He wound up winning his match against Fitzpatrick 3 & 1 to advance.