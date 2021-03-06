Jordan Spieth Rolls in an Ace and It's Time to Get Excited
By Kyle Koster | Mar 6, 2021, 1:51 PM EST
Jordan Spieth, who has recently been flirting with the idea of putting it all together for a complete weekend, entered Saturday's action at the Arnold Palmer Invitational four shots behind the lead. He continued to see the ball well from the jump, birdieing the first hole before stepping up to No. 2 and doing something really special.
Spieth utilized a perfect bounce to roll in an ace on the 222-yard Par-3, putting him just one back of Corey Connors.
It was the third hole-in-one on Tour for Spieth, and his first since 2015, which was coincidentally a great year for the Texan.
Seeing him in contention late on Sunday would be a welcome to return to the past and it's looking more and more that this could be a common occurrence. Spieth finished third, fourth, and 15th in his last three tournaments. Of course, if his history has taught us anything, it's not to count any chickens before they're hatched.