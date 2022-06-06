Jordan Poole Hit Another Cool Buzzer-Beater On the Big Stage
The Golden State Warriors continued their new tradition of playing like their hair is on fire during the third quarter of NBA Finals games. They extended their advantage by outscoring the Boston Celtics 35-14 like it was some sort of Week 10 NFL matchup with a flurry of three-pointers. Stephen Curry hit one that, if taken by any AAU player at a weekend tournament, would force their coach to yank them. Then as if to say all of this is too easy for him, Curry outsourced the final one of the stanza to Jordan Poole, who pulled up from a stride inside the halfcourt stripe and acted naturally with his motion.
As cool as it was to see, it was a stark reminder of how many good "bangs" where missing out on with Mike Breen sidelined.
Poole's heave was reminiscent of his second-round heroics against Houston in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, which came from closer to the hoop but under far more duress.
It'll be awesome for Poole to become of the select crew who can ask "which one" when someone mentions they still remember his buzzer-beater years from now. Powerful move right there but to the victors go the spoils.