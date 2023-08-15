New NBA2K Trailer Features Jordan Poole Cooking Draymond Green
By Liam McKeone
The new NBA2K video game will come out next month as the 2023-24 NBA season gets closer. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account dropped a new gameplay trailer to showcase the marginal improvements made year-over-year. And they decided to lean into the simmering Jordan Poole-Draymond Green beef. Even if the Wizards stink this year, Poole is already getting revenge in the video game.
Around the 40-second mark you can enjoy virtual Poole calling for an iso on Green and then hitting a stepback jumper over him.
It would have been far funnier, and far more realistic, if Poole tried to take it to the hole and got rejected by his former Defensive Player of the Year teammate. But I guess that was fruit hung too low for 2K even if putting Poole and Green in this video at all is low-hanging fruit itself.
This may be the first time in years a Washington Wizard has been prominently featured in a video game trailer. The John Wall-era teams were the last time the Wiz were interesting in any capacity. Is Poole going to single-handedly drag the franchise back to relevance? Almost certainly not, but there will be a lot more people watching next season's pair of Wizards-Warriors matchups than ever before.