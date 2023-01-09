Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Utah Jazz visited the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and things nearly went off the rails at the end of the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson took a wild swipe at Desmond Bane as he drove into the lane and hit him in the head. Bane's teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr., quickly walked towards Clarkson who immediately squared up as if he was ready to fight.
Luckily, officials were right on top of things. One got right in front of Jackson and wrapped up Clarkson and got him out of there before things could escalate. To his credit, Jackson only looked like he wanted to talk and Clarkson was smiling. Possibly because he didn't have to fight a guy who has six inches and 50 pounds on him.
After review, Clarkson was given a flagrant 2 and ejected. He left the game with his arms held high.
Clarkson finished with 17 points, but the Grizzlies won the game. The way the standings are currently situated, this is a potential first round matchup in the Western Conference.