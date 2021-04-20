Jordan Brand Zion 1's Getting Mixed Reviews on Twitter
Jordan Brand unveiled the Zion 1 today. That's right, Zion Williamson's first signature shoe will soon be available to either purchase in stores or get mad about online because the SNKRS app has screwed you again.
They look like your basic Nike shoe with a not-so-subtle Z worked into the design. As always, the real value comes from that Jumpman logo on the tongue.
Unsurprisingly, early Twitter reviews of shoes have been mixed. If you expand either of these tweets and look at the replies, you'll see everything from the fire emoji to gifs indicating they are very bad.
The most important thing is that Zion likes them and they don't explode while he's wearing them. It doesn't really matter what the shoes look like if Zion continues to be awesome. People will buy them. And if they don't, well he'll just have to play in New York.