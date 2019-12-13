Iowa's Jordan Bohannon Signs His Shoes, Leaves Them On Iowa State's Court After Win By Kyle Koster | Dec 13 2019 Iowa v Iowa State | David Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa broke an eight-game losing streak to Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum with a dominating 84-68 win Thursday night. Senior guard Jordan Bohannaon scored 12 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and handed out 3 assists in the victory and, afterward left his footprints on the court. Forever. Or at least until the maintenance crew started clearing debris.

Bohannon said he left his signed shoes so Hawkeyes fans could cherish the success against their rival. He also said he enjoys trolling so two birds, one stone.

The stunt came about because Monte Morris, former ISU guard, planned to do something similar at Carver-Hawkeye back in 2016 but the Cyclones lost the game. Winning the game is a major part of the process. If you don't win the game it's just daydreaming.

Not only would we like to see more of this shoe bit, it'd be great if it escalated. How about some game-worn shorts littering the hardwood? Who is brave enough to sign a sweaty jock? Just how disrespectful can we get?

Maybe a coach famous for his toupee can leave that at mid-court to twist the knife. Everything seems impossible before you dream it.