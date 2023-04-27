Jordan Addison Rocks Floral Pink Suit at NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and the Green Room attendees have begun arriving for the big night. You know what that means: it's NFL Draft Fashion time! So far the biggest winner on the night is USC receiver Jordan Addison. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award recipient went bold, opting for a floral pink suit with a matching bowtie. It also has a cash lining. Yep, you read that right.
Check this out:
Yeah, that's some serious sauce from the young man. He'd be flying up my draft boards if I ran an NFL team.
After an amazing 2021 season at Pitt, Addison transferred to USC and was on his way to another monster campaign before an ankle injury derailed it. Still, despite playing through injuries, he racked up 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. Addison is the best route-runner and technical receiver in the draft and is expected to be selected in the middle of the first round.
He's certainly dressed for the part of a top wideout.