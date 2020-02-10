The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jonjo Shelvey Scored a Goal From Long Distance

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Swansea’s Jonjo Shelvey beat Aston Villa keeper Brad Guzan with a strike from near midfield. The Swans would march to an easy 4-1 victory, meaning Guzan’s day didn’t get any better.

Always remember: you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

