Jonjo Shelvey Scored a Goal From Long Distance
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Swansea’s Jonjo Shelvey beat Aston Villa keeper Brad Guzan with a strike from near midfield. The Swans would march to an easy 4-1 victory, meaning Guzan’s day didn’t get any better.
Always remember: you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.
[NBCSN]
