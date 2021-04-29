Iowa Senator Joni Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Not Nearly as Crazy as Photoshop Suggests
Iowa Senator Jon Ernst brought a flashy new visual aid to Congress today. In an attempt to own the Biden administration, she unveiled "Liberal Fantasy Island," which consists of such things as the Green New Deal, ending the filibuster, abolishing I.C.E., and making Washington D.C. the 51st state.
While her setup to the unvieling of the large piece of posterboard should have been enough for everyone to enjoy, some charlatan went and changed a few of the Liberal Fantasy Island goals and activities to things like "SEX BLIMPS" and "ABOLISH LASAGNA." Kids these days.
It should be noted that "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the funniest one there. The fact that so many people immediately assumed this was real and not a photoshop sure says a lot about the current state of political discourse in America. It's also a good reminder to keep your head on a swivel and remember anything that looks too good to be true probably is.