Jonathan Ward and Kylin Hill Both Carted Off the Field After an Awkward, Violent Hit
By Stephen Douglas
There was a scary moment in the third quarter of Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals - Green Bay Packers game following a violet and awkward collission on a kickoff. Cardinals special teamer Jonathan Ward came down the field at full speed to tackle Kylin Hill at the 10 yard line. Ward went low and both he and Hill had to be taken off the field on a cart.
Ward appeared to be motionless on the turf and had his facemask taken off before he was put on a board and loaded onto a cart. On the way off he lifted his arm to give the crowd a thumbs up. Hill also left on a cart, but was sitting up.