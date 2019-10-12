Jonathan Taylor Thanked Jake Ferguson For Falling on His Face By Kyle Koster | Oct 12 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson had an easy touchdown against Michigan State but graciously decided to trip over his own feet and fall short of the goal line so Jonathan Taylor could boost his Heisman Trophy stats with another touchdown.

And Ferguson really sold it too, making it look unintentional. One of those rare real-world examples of smooth move, Ferguson.

Taylor was extremely grateful after punching the ball in and thanked his teammate for being a good teammate.