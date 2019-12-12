Jonah Keri Arrested Again, Faces Eight New Charges By Ryan Phillips | Dec 11 2019 Jonah Keri | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Jonah Keri, a New York Times bestselling author and former columnist for The Athletic, has been arrested in Montreal again on domestic assault charges. The 45-year-old writer was arrested on Tuesday and detained overnight on charges he assaulted his wife and a minor.

Keri was charged with assaulting his wife in July and Wednesday's addition charges reportedly relate to acts that occurred before that first arrest. The Montreal Gazette has more:

In all, Keri faces eight new charges. They include assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment and uttering threats. His wife is the complainant in each of the charges not related to the minor.

Keri's lawyer claimed the new charges should have been brought earlier and that nothing additional had occurred since his client's first arrest.

Keri was suspended by The Athletic after his first arrest and Sportsnet has said it will no longer be using his services, "pending further investigation."

The first arrest occurred on July 18, 2019, and Keri was charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats. The alleged attacks happened in July of 2018, May of 2019 and July if 2019. Keri and his wife had gotten married in July of 2018.

Keri rose to prominence writing about baseball and the list of outlets where he's had his byline is extensive. He wrote a New York Times bestseller about the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile, his book detailing the franchise history of the Expos was a bestseller in Canada.

He is due back in court in mid-January.