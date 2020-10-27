Jon Stewart is Returning to Television
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 27, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT
Jon Stewart is back! The long-time host of The Daily Show will return to television as part of a multi-year deal with Apple. Stewart will host an hour-long current affairs show that will put him back in the anchor's chair and is set to run for multiple seasons.
Here's more information about the project:
The still untitled show, which will feature hourlong, single-subject episodes, will be executive produced by Stewart, through his company Busboy Productions. In his role as EP, he’ll be joined by his longtime manager James Dixon and former HBO chief Richard Plepler, who via his EDEN Productions also has a rich deal at Apple. A showrunner for the forthcoming series, for which Apple is expected to offer a companion podcast, has yet to be named.
Stewart hosted The Daily Show from 1999 through his final show on August 6, 2015. He became a cultural icon for his nightly takedowns of politicians and political systems worldwide, while also skewering political media. Under his watch the show won three Peabody Awards and 22 Emmys. It also led to spin-offs and helped launch the careers of a number of big-time talents like Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee among others.
Stewart has spent the past few years as an advocate for 9/11 first responders, producing and directing movies and making occasional appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It is enormous news that he's moving back to anchor a show.