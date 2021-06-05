Roundup: Jon Scheyer Next at Duke; 'Master and Commander' Prequel Coming; Clippers Survive Elimination
UFO report says there's no evidence of alien spacecraft ... Facebook bans Donald Trump for at least two years ... The U.S. added 559,000 jobs in May ... The S&P 500 closed near a record on Friday ... CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated ... A "Master and Commander" prequel is in the works ... Lili Reinhart talks body image ... Billie Eilish shared outtakes from her latest video ... Brad Ingelsby lands new HBO deal ... Jon Scheyer named next head coach of Duke basketball ... LeBron James slander at full force after Lakers lose to Suns ... It's been five years since the White Sox traded Fernando Tatis Jr. ... Kawhi Leonard kept the Clippers from elimination ... Terry Stotts fired by Trail Blazers ... Gary Payton takes college head coaching job ... Shohei Ohtani continues to be ridiculous ... Blake Snell looked like his old self ... Bryson DeChambeau really hates when fans chant "let's go Brooksy" ...
What's next for the Lakers? [Sports Illustrated]
Lakers premature ending sets up an offseason of questions [The Athletic]
Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones and the limitations of an NFL trade demand [The Ringer]
America has a drinking problem [The Atlantic]
Chaos in the Andes [The New Yorker]
Nick Wright is handling LeBron James' elimination surprisingly well [The Big Lead]
Kamaru Usman went one-on-one with the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
Paramount Plus dropped an action-packed trailer for Infinite:
ELO -- "Long Black Road"
Second shot of music for your Saturday. Aerosmith -- "Sweet Emotion"