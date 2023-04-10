Roundup: Jon Rahm Wins the Masters; 'Super Mario Bros.' Smashes Box Office; Oneil Cruz Fractures Ankle
Jon Rahm won the Masters going away ... Three shot, five injured at Delaware mall ... The latest images from NASA's Webb telescope ... Stock futures up slightly heading into Monday ... The brutal math of UberEats and DoorDash ... Silicon Valley wasn't ready for ChatGPT ... Intelligence leak circulated for weeks before raising alarm ... Michael Lerner died at 81 ... "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" crushed the box office earning $204.6 million ... Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal in the Mario Bros. sequel ... "Air" beat box office projections with $20.2 million ... Ravens sign Odell Beckham Jr. ... All the Masters payouts ... Stephen Silas out as Rockets head coach ... Oneil Cruz fractured his ankle ... Carson Palmer says Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes ...
Jon Rahm ran away from Brooks Koepka to win his first Masters [Sports Illustrated]
A look at who could replace Dwane Casey with the Pistons [The Athletic]
The Sabres still have their dream [Defector]
A return to the freaky, awkward glory days of SNL [The Atlantic]
Yes, Disney is still making a lot of Star Wars movies [The Ringer]
Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand punching a wall [The Big Lead]
Please Don't Destroy loves playing Molly Shannon 2k23.
Pete Davidson went on Jon Bernthal's podcast.
Russell Okung has lost a little weight since his playing days.
Steve Earle -- "Hard-Core Troubadour"