Roundup: Jon Rahm Wins U.S. Open; American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights; Hawks Stun Sixers in Game 7
Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open in dramatic fashion ... American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights ... Weekend gun violence shook the U.S. ... Florida parade participant accidentally drove through a crowd ... Stock futures are flat heading into the new week ... India's "black fungus" epidemic spreads ... Joe Manchin isn't finding allies in his search for bipartisanship ... Supply crunch could last into 2022 ... Will Smith to release a memoir in November ... "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" topped the box office ... Devin Booker's triple-double lifted the Suns in Game 1 ... The Rays called up top prospect Wander Franco ... Simone Manuel qualified for U.S. Olympic team in final chance ... The U.S. Open streaker was ridiculous ... WWE Hell in a Cell results ... The Hawks stunned the 76ers in Game 7 ...
Ben Simmons' flaws laid bare in Game 7 [Sports Illustrated]
The Utah Jazz have hit their ceiling. It's time to improvise. [The Ringer]
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and the weight of history [The New Yorker]
Three players the Trail Blazers should trade for to help Damian Lillard [FanSided]
Assessing the White Sox after a rough weekend in Houston [The Athletic]
New York politicians are pivoting to baseball with Nets and Knicks eliminated [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the thrilling 2021 French Grand Prix:
Conan O'Brien doesn't want his fans googling Conan Gray:
The crazy 50-meter freestyle final from the U.S. swimming Olympic trials:
And the equally exciting women's 50 freestyle final:
Nirvana -- "Lithium"