Jon Rahm Unleashed a Shank For the Ages on Thursday
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 22, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Jon Rahm has a history of shanking shots spectacularly and he continued that on Thursday. Rahm lined up in the fairway of the 18th hole during the first round of the ZOZO Championship and hit a ball so far right it's probably been booked as a guest on Hannity.
Check this out:
I mean, look at this thing:
That is so bad it's almost impressive. Rahm took a bogey (5) on the hole, and is currently -3 through 14 holes (he started his day on the back nine). So the errant drive didn't kill his round. It was pretty crazy though.
The event is being held at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, California and Tiger Woods is the defending champion. Woods is currently +3 through 13.