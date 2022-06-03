Jon Rahm Gets Mad, Throws Club, Almost Hits Innocent Bystander
Jon Rahm is not exactly playing the way he wishes he would play at The Memorial. An opening-round 72 put him five shots behind the leaders after Thursday and his efforts to get things moving in the right direction this morning have stalled. Staring down a 105-yard third shot on the par-5 No. 11, Rahm floated one off to his left and 34 yards from the hole, presenting an improbable look at birdie.
This displeased him and the displeasure manifested itself in the form of some good old-fashioned club-throwing. Which is all fine and good unless the projectile hits a fellow human being. Which almost happened here.
Rahm was quick to apologize for the accidental close call. It probably won't happen again today. It could happen again in the future. Important for all involved to have their head on a swivel out there.