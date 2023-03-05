VIDEO: Jon Jones Submits Ciryl Gane in First Round at UFC 285
Jon Jones returned to mixed martial arts Saturday night at UFC 285 and didn't waste much time becoming the UFC heavyweight champion. Jones took down Ciryl Gane early in the first round and submitted him quickly after attempting a guillotine choke against the cage. It took him 2:04 in the first round to end things.
It was easy work for Jones who barely broke a sweat. He took a low blow early in the round, then went to work, dominating Gane. Jones won the title in his first ever bout at heavyweight.
This was Jones first fight since he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision three years ago at UFC 247. He vacated the UFC light heavyweight title in August of 2020 after legal troubles. The only loss in Jones' career came via disqualification against Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale in December 2009.
Entering UFC 285, Gane's only previous loss came in Francis Ngannou's last fight at UFC 270 a little over a year ago. He took the former champ the distance before losing a unanimous decision. Gane is a former interim heavyweight champ after knocking out Derrick Lewis before losing to Ngannou. He knocked out Tai Tuivasa in September to earn the title shot at UFC 285.
Now attention turns to who Jones could fight next.