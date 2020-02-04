Jon Jones Thinks He Can Beat Stipe Miocic
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 03 2020
Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title Against Dominick Reyes this weekend at UFC 247. During a fight-week interview, Jones dropped a bomb that could set up a future superfight. Jones said he thinks he can beat current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
On Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Jones said the following about Miocic:
"I feel like I really want to fight Stipe Miocic. I feel like I could beat him."
Miocic is supposed to finish his trilogy with Daniel Cormier next. Cormier beat him for the heavyweight championship at UFC 226 in July of 2018, but Miocic got his title back by knocking DC out at UFC 241 last August. The current champ hasn't fought since due to recovery from an eye injury.
Once the two of them finish their trilogy, it would make sense for Jones to take on the winner, especially if it's Miocic.
Here's what Jones said about the current champ:
"I feel like I could totally beat him, just based on his performances with DC, our speed differences, my fight IQ, my versatility, my faith and confidence. I think I'm the guy to beat him, for sure. And I want to strike while I'm feeling hot."
Jones said he would plan to fight at around 230 pounds, which would mean adding 25 pounds to his current frame.
Frankly, there's really not much work left for Jones at the light heavyweight division. A chance for him to move up and become a two-division champ would be a big deal for the UFC. He's clearly confident he can win.