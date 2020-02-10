Jon Jones Paid Tribute to Baltimore With Ray Lewis Dance at UFC 172
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title at UFC 172 in Baltimore on Saturday night. To help get ready for his fight, Jones broke out the Ray Lewis dance. Jones’ older brother, Arthur Jones, played the first four years of his NFL career with the Ravens before signing with the Colts this offseason. Jones’ other brother, New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones, was also cageside on Saturday. [@ZProphet_MMA]
