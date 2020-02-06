Jon Jones Had a Really Tone-Deaf Answer About Being a Girl Dad
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 06 2020
Jon Jones headlines UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes on Saturday night. This week he's in Houston doing regular fight week activities to promote the bout, including a Q&A hosted by ESPN's Jon Anik. Less than two weeks after Kobe Bryant's death, Jones was asked about his own experience as a #girldad, a role that Kobe really relished. Jones' answer was... yeesh.
Good grief. Here are the two main lines from that quote that make me think Jones doesn't really understand the empowering message behind that hashtag.
When I’m old and crazy, I tell them they better stop by and cook me a meal and check on me, make sure I got clean laundry.
Obviously I want a son so bad, but these girls are more than plenty.
If Jones were a prizefighter in 1920, that answer would have been considered quite progressive. But in 2020, it's tone-deaf at best.