Jon Jones Successfully Defends UFC Title Against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 09 2020
Jon Jones is still UFC light heavyweight champion after defending his title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jones defeated Reyes via decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in Houston. It was the seventh time in Jones' last nine fights that he went the distance.
Reyes, 30, won the first 12 fights of his career after playing college football at Stony Brook. He then earned a shot at one of the greatest champions in UFC history and almost beat him. Based on Twitter, Reyes easily could have won and no one would have been surprised.
Jones, 32, is now 26-1 with a no contest. The only loss most fans were willing to credit him with was against Alexander Gustafson at UFC 165 back in 2013. He won that decision, but it was controversial at the time. This fight will be less so, but it seems that when Jones loses his title inside the octagon, it will be because he let someone hang around for 25 minutes and the judges went the opponent's way.