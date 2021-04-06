Jon Hamm's NCAA Tournament Championship Game Intro Was Fantastic
The 2021 NCAA Tournament has been unlike any we've ever seen. A year after the 2020 event was canceled, amidst a global pandemic and taking place entirely within the state if Indiana, things have been a bit different. That was reflected in the introduction video for the game, with Jon Hamm setting the stage for CBS' broadcast. It was excellent.
Here's the video:
That was really well done. It set up the showdown between undefeated Gonzaga and 22-2 Baylor. The game we've wanted to see all season.
The idea that it doesn't matter where the game is being played or how many fans are there is so true, and it's an angle I hadn't thought of. Truly, all that matters is the game, the players and the outcome. It's not about what's happening in the stands, all that matters is what occurs on the court.
CBS has a history of doing some pretty great big-game introduction videos. This was yet another.